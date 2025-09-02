Man charged with slapping toddler, leaving 2-year-old girl outside unit without milk

SINGAPORE: A 34-year-old man was charged in court on Tuesday (Sep 2) with multiple counts of ill-treating children, including leaving a two-year-old girl outside a unit and depriving her of milk.

CNA is not naming the man as the case is classified as domestic violence, and a gag order has been imposed to protect the identity of the victims.

Court documents did not indicate his exact relationship to the girls at this early stage of proceedings.

While the names of the victims were redacted from charge sheets, it appears that there are at least two victims based on their ages.

The Singaporean man was handed 10 charges under the Children and Young Persons Act. Most of them were for slapping or hitting a one-year-old girl in 2024.

The earliest incident was in October 2023, when the man allegedly slapped a child on her cheek at the food court of KK Women's and Children's Hospital. The child's age was not revealed.

The man is accused of slapping a child's face and thigh around Jun 21, 2024 at an undisclosed location.

On Jul 2, 2024, the man allegedly slapped the thigh of a one-year-old girl and threw a pillow at her.

On Jul 17, 2024, he allegedly slapped a one-year-old girl's thigh.

On Jul 25, 2024, the man allegedly hit the thigh area of a one-year-old girl.

On Aug 19, 2024, at about 6.30pm, the man is accused of leaving a two-year-old girl outside a unit and depriving her of milk.

He allegedly slapped a one-year-old girl on Oct 10, 2024 at about 2.35am.

On Nov 29, 2024, he allegedly threw a one-year-old girl into a baby cot and slapped her thigh.

On Dec 6, 2024, he allegedly hit a two-year-old girl.

On Dec 18, 2024, he allegedly flipped a one-year-old girl over and hit her at about 2.20am.

The man indicated that he would plead guilty, but was unsure whether he would hire a defence lawyer.

The case will be heard again on Sep 16.

For each count of ill-treating a child, he could be jailed for up to eight years, fined up to S$8,000, or both.