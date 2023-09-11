Man charged with murdering wife at Holiday Inn Express Katong hotel

SINGAPORE: A man was charged on Monday (Sep 11) with the murder of his wife after her body was found at a hotel in Katong.

Eshan Tharaka Koottage, 30, is accused of murdering his wife at the Holiday Inn Express Hotel. The Sri Lankan national was handed the charge via videolink in the State Courts.

The prosecution applied for him to be remanded for one week with permission to take him out for investigations and scene revisitation.

The accused requested to speak to the Sri Lankan High Commission to engage a lawyer and asked for the state to provide him a lawyer, but was told he could not communicate with anyone at this juncture.

He will return to court on Sep 18.

According to the police, the accused went to Marine Parade Neighbourhood Police Centre on Saturday at about 5.05pm to inform police officers that he had killed his wife at the hotel, which is beside i12 Katong shopping mall. He was then arrested.

The 32-year-old woman was found lying motionless with a slash wound in a hotel room when the police arrived. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A knife, believed to have been used in the incident, was recovered in the hotel room.

If convicted, he faces the death penalty.