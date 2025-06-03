Man charged with murder of 79-year-old woman in Sengkang

SINGAPORE: A 44-year-old man was on Tuesday (Jun 3) charged with the murder of a 79-year-old woman in Sengkang.

Lim Yuen Li was handed one count of murder – which carries the death penalty – at the State Courts.

He is said to have caused the death of Wang How Khiew sometime between 1.59am and 10.30am on Sunday at a unit at Block 465B Fernvale Road. CNA understands that she was Lim's mother.

Appearing in court via video link, Lim, a Singaporean, requested to use his mobile phone to make calls and deal with some administrative or financial matters.

He was unrepresented, and told the court that he wanted to apply for a "state lawyer". He also said that he wanted to attend the woman's funeral.

Lim was ordered to be remanded for psychiatric assessment at the prosecution's application.

In a press release on Monday, the police said they received a call for assistance at a residential unit along Fernvale Road at about 11.50am on Sunday.

When the police arrived at the scene, they found the woman lying motionless inside the unit. She was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Lim was arrested at the scene, with preliminary investigations revealing that the two had known each other.

He will next appear in court on Jun 24.