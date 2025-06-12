Man allegedly stole plants worth more than S$1,400 from Yishun block

SINGAPORE: A man was charged with the theft of several potted plants, including six bonsai plants, and other items on Thursday (Jun 12).

Lee De Yuan, 42, is said to have stolen 18 potted plants, two plant racks and three flowerpots, worth a total of S$1,514 (US$1,180), in the wee hours of the morning between Jun 5 and Jun 8, 2025.

The items he allegedly stole were: