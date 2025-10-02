Man charged with trafficking 33 etomidate vape pods near polyclinic

SINGAPORE: A man was charged on Thursday (Oct 2) with trafficking a Class C controlled drug by possessing 33 vape pods containing etomidate.

Heng Yong Qin, a 36-year-old Singaporean, was handed one charge of trafficking the pods at about 12.45pm on Sep 30 at a car park outside Khatib Polyclinic.

The pods were analysed and found to contain etomidate, an anaesthetic agent found in electronic vaporisers that has been listed as a Class C drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act since Sep 1.

Increased penalties for vape users and suppliers kicked in on the same date.

The court heard that two other charges tagged to Heng were entered in error.

Heng was remanded and offered bail of S$50,000 (US$38,800). He appeared via video-link with what appeared to be a white bandage over his chin.

The prosecutor said investigations are still ongoing.

According to the charge, Heng was on remission when he allegedly committed the offence. He is on remission from Jun 17, 2025, to Jun 16, 2027.

He is therefore liable for an enhanced jail term not exceeding the remaining duration of the remission order of 625 days.

If convicted, he faces a minimum sentence of two years' jail with two strokes of the cane, and a maximum of 10 years' jail with five strokes of the cane.