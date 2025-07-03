Man to be charged after tearing down PAP campaign posters in Hougang, harassing party volunteers on Polling Day

SINGAPORE: A 57-year-old man will be charged in court on Friday (Jul 4) with a variety of offences after he allegedly damaged General Election campaign materials in Hougang and made threatening remarks towards party volunteers.

The police said in a news release on Thursday that the man allegedly damaged campaign materials at Hougang Avenue 5 on May 3.

This included breaking flag poles and tearing down campaign posters. CNA understands that the campaign material belonged to the People's Action Party.

“He also purportedly used threatening, abusive and insulting remarks towards party volunteers who were at scene and allegedly pushed two of the party volunteers,” said the police, without specifying the political party.

The man was reportedly intoxicated during the incident and subsequently arrested by police officers.

The man will be charged with mischief, intentional harassment, using criminal force and causing annoyance while drunk.

Singaporeans went to the polls on May 3.

Hougang SMC, Singapore's longest opposition-held ward, was contested by the Workers’ Party (WP) incumbent Dennis Tan and PAP’s Marshall Lim.

Mr Lim told CNA on May 3 that he was late to the PAP gathering at Bedok Stadium that night as he was attending to an incident at his branch office, in which the police were called in.

“Some acts of vandalism, physical force was used against some of my activists and volunteers, but the matter now is under investigation, and we let the authorities do their work,” he told party supporters then.

He also apologised for making them wait while he handled the matter before coming over.