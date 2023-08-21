Man dies after fight breaks out along Orchard Road; 14 arrested

SINGAPORE: A 29-year-old man has died after a fight broke out along Orchard Road early Sunday (Aug 20) morning.

Fourteen people, aged between 22 and 32, were arrested on suspicion of rioting with weapons after the brawl at 100 Orchard Road – the address for Concorde hotel and shopping mall – at about 6am on Sunday.

The police found two men, aged 23 and 29, with multiple injuries when they arrived. The older man was unconscious when he was taken to hospital, where he died. The younger man was conscious when taken to hospital.

Two other men, aged 28 and 32, were arrested at the scene.

At about 9.30am on Sunday, the police arrested three men and a woman at a multi-storey car park along Fernvale Road.

An hour later, another five men were arrested at Woodlands Checkpoint.

At about 4.45pm, a 27-year-old man was arrested when he sought treatment at a hospital. Later that evening, a 24-year-old man was also arrested at a hospital.

A 30-year-old man was arrested on Monday morning when he surrendered himself to the police.