Man dies after fight breaks out along Orchard Road; 14 arrested
Singapore

A knife was seized by police after a fight along Orchard Road on Aug 20, 2023. (Photos: Singapore Police Force)

21 Aug 2023 03:10PM (Updated: 21 Aug 2023 03:14PM)
SINGAPORE: A 29-year-old man has died after a fight broke out along Orchard Road early Sunday (Aug 20) morning. 

Fourteen people, aged between 22 and 32, were arrested on suspicion of rioting with weapons after the brawl at 100 Orchard Road – the address for Concorde hotel and shopping mall – at about 6am on Sunday.

The police found two men, aged 23 and 29, with multiple injuries when they arrived. The older man was unconscious when he was taken to hospital, where he died. The younger man was conscious when taken to hospital.

Two other men, aged 28 and 32, were arrested at the scene. 

At about 9.30am on Sunday, the police arrested three men and a woman at a multi-storey car park along Fernvale Road.

An hour later, another five men were arrested at Woodlands Checkpoint.

At about 4.45pm, a 27-year-old man was arrested when he sought treatment at a hospital. Later that evening, a 24-year-old man was also arrested at a hospital.

A 30-year-old man was arrested on Monday morning when he surrendered himself to the police.

Pen knives seized by police after a fight along Orchard Road on Aug 20, 2023. (Photos: Singapore Police Force)

Weapons, including two penknives and a bread knife, were believed to be used in the incident and were seized by the police.

"All persons are believed to be known to one another, and the fight had broken out due to a dispute," said the Singapore Police Force.

Three men were charged on Monday with rioting armed with a deadly weapon. If convicted, they can be jailed for up to 10 years and caned.

Police investigations are ongoing. 

Source: CNA/ga(mi)

