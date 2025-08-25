Singaporean man to be charged with hacking after being deported from Thailand

SINGAPORE: A 34-year-old man was arrested on Monday (Aug 25), following his deportation from Thailand, for allegedly hacking into multiple NTUC FairPrice and Zalora accounts to make fraudulent online purchases.

Ong Jian Zhen had skipped bail after he was initially charged in October 2021 with cheating. He failed to attend subsequent court hearings, and in September 2022, a warrant of arrest was issued against him.

The police said they had received multiple reports of NTUC FairPrice and Zalora customer accounts being compromised between July and November 2022.

The compromised accounts were used to make fraudulent purchases amounting to at least S$25,000 (US$19,400), the police said, adding that Ong had allegedly worked with at least six other individuals.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) worked with foreign law enforcement counterparts to trace his whereabouts.

He was arrested by Thai authorities in October 2022 and jailed in Thailand for drug-related and immigration offences.