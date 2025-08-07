Man fined for damaging PAP posters, flags during 2025 General Election

SINGAPORE: A man who damaged People's Action Party (PAP) campaign posters and broke flag poles on GE2025 Polling Day was fined S$5,300 (US$4,130) by a court on Thursday (Aug 7).

Seng Guan Heng, 57, apologised to the court for his "mistake" and said he has decided to quit drinking because of this incident.

Seng pleaded guilty to a charge each of mischief, harassment by cursing at PAP volunteers, and being drunk in a public place. Another two charges were taken into consideration.

WHAT HAPPENED

The court heard that Seng drank five to six bottles of beer while with his friends at a coffeeshop at Block 327, Hougang Avenue 5, on May 3.

He left the coffeeshop intoxicated at 11.20pm and passed an open car park nearby where he saw a parked lorry that the PAP had used for campaigning.

The lorry displayed two PAP flags and six election posters, affixed to the side railings with cable ties.

The court heard Seng was upset over the General Election and intended to cause damage to the PAP.

He ripped five posters from the lorry, causing small tears in each poster, and threw them to the ground. He also tore two flags off the lorry by breaking the flag poles.

In total, the items cost about S$205.

He then took one of the flags and walked around shouting vulgarities before throwing the flag on the ground and leaving.

A few PAP volunteers noticed the acts and gathered at a sheltered walkway, with at least one person filming Seng.

Seng returned minutes later. When he saw the group of PAP volunteers, he shouted Hokkien vulgarities and pointed his middle fingers at them.

An election agent appointed by the PAP, who was with the group, called the police to report what had happened.

The police arrived and the election agent pointed Seng out. Noticing this, Seng began cursing again.

The police observed Seng's unsteady gait and a strong smell of alcohol on him. He had appeared drunk in a public place and conducted himself in a manner causing annoyance to the election agent, the prosecutor said. He was arrested and later released on bail.

The PAP is not pursuing compensation for the damaged property, said the prosecutor.

She said the prosecution would not object to a fine being imposed.