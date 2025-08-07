Man fined for damaging PAP posters, flags during 2025 General Election
SINGAPORE: A man who damaged People's Action Party (PAP) campaign posters and broke flag poles on GE2025 Polling Day was fined S$5,300 (US$4,130) by a court on Thursday (Aug 7).
Seng Guan Heng, 57, apologised to the court for his "mistake" and said he has decided to quit drinking because of this incident.
Seng pleaded guilty to a charge each of mischief, harassment by cursing at PAP volunteers, and being drunk in a public place. Another two charges were taken into consideration.
WHAT HAPPENED
The court heard that Seng drank five to six bottles of beer while with his friends at a coffeeshop at Block 327, Hougang Avenue 5, on May 3.
He left the coffeeshop intoxicated at 11.20pm and passed an open car park nearby where he saw a parked lorry that the PAP had used for campaigning.
The lorry displayed two PAP flags and six election posters, affixed to the side railings with cable ties.
The court heard Seng was upset over the General Election and intended to cause damage to the PAP.
He ripped five posters from the lorry, causing small tears in each poster, and threw them to the ground. He also tore two flags off the lorry by breaking the flag poles.
In total, the items cost about S$205.
He then took one of the flags and walked around shouting vulgarities before throwing the flag on the ground and leaving.
A few PAP volunteers noticed the acts and gathered at a sheltered walkway, with at least one person filming Seng.
Seng returned minutes later. When he saw the group of PAP volunteers, he shouted Hokkien vulgarities and pointed his middle fingers at them.
An election agent appointed by the PAP, who was with the group, called the police to report what had happened.
The police arrived and the election agent pointed Seng out. Noticing this, Seng began cursing again.
The police observed Seng's unsteady gait and a strong smell of alcohol on him. He had appeared drunk in a public place and conducted himself in a manner causing annoyance to the election agent, the prosecutor said. He was arrested and later released on bail.
The PAP is not pursuing compensation for the damaged property, said the prosecutor.
She said the prosecution would not object to a fine being imposed.
DECIDED TO QUIT DRINKING: SENG
Seng was unrepresented. He passed a mitigation letter to a Mandarin interpreter, who read it to the court.
In it, he said he was remorseful for his mistake.
"After the mistake, I have decided to quit drinking and I no longer drink at home nor overseas," he said. "Please believe that I will definitely not reoffend."
He apologised to the affected people, especially the volunteers and the owners of the posters.
He said he was facing life and money stressors, with his father and sister in hospital on the day of the incident. His sister is unmarried and has been suffering from a mental illness, going in and out of hospital.
His daughter has dropped out of secondary education due to a mental condition and his mother suffered a stroke and relies on a wheelchair and a maid.
"Originally, I had wanted to go drinking to destress. Little did I know that I would commit a mistake after getting drunk," said Seng.
"I plead for a light sentence. I cannot lose my job. I am a pillar of support for two families."
He paid the fine in full.