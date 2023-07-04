Man fined S$3,700 for failing to report change in residential address
The 35-year-old did not do so as he had outstanding matters with several law enforcement agencies and wanted to avoid the authorities.
SINGAPORE: A 35-year-old man was fined S$3,700 (US$2,742) on Tuesday (Jul 4) for failing to report a change in his residential address within 28 days, an offence under the National Registration Act.
Singaporean Muhammad Taufiq Hidayat moved out of his previous residence in Canberra in December 2021.
On Apr 1 last year, the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) was alerted by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) about Taufiq's failure to report the change of his residential address.
When auxiliary police officers, engaged by URA, visited his registered place of residence to execute an outstanding warrant of arrest, they were informed by the homeowner that Taufiq was no longer residing in the unit.
"The homeowner also informed the officers that she did not allow Taufiq to use her address as his registered place of residence," said ICA, adding that he remained uncontactable.
"At that time, Taufiq also had outstanding police gazettes issued by various law enforcement agencies, which included warrants of arrest."
In March this year, Taufiq surrendered himself at the Traffic Police (TP) headquarters to settle his outstanding matters with the agency. ICA subsequently investigated his failure to report the change of address.
Investigations by ICA revealed that Taufiq did not report the change of address as he then had outstanding matters with several law enforcement agencies and wanted to avoid the authorities, including TP and ICA.
If Taufiq cannot pay the S$3,700 fine, he will have to serve 10 days’ jail in default.
Under the National Registration Act, all identity card holders who change their place of residence must report it to ICA within 28 days.
Those who fail to do so face a fine of up to S$5,000, a jail term of up to five years, or both.
"ICA takes a firm stance against any person who fails to comply with the National Registration Act and its regulations," the agency said.
Those who need to report a change in their residential addresses can do so online via ICA's change of address e-Service. The updated addresses will facilitate their transactions with government agencies.