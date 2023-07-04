Man fined S$3,700 for failing to report change in residential address

SINGAPORE: A 35-year-old man was fined S$3,700 (US$2,742) on Tuesday (Jul 4) for failing to report a change in his residential address within 28 days, an offence under the National Registration Act.

Singaporean Muhammad Taufiq Hidayat moved out of his previous residence in Canberra in December 2021.

On Apr 1 last year, the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) was alerted by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) about Taufiq's failure to report the change of his residential address.

When auxiliary police officers, engaged by URA, visited his registered place of residence to execute an outstanding warrant of arrest, they were informed by the homeowner that Taufiq was no longer residing in the unit.

"The homeowner also informed the officers that she did not allow Taufiq to use her address as his registered place of residence," said ICA, adding that he remained uncontactable.

"At that time, Taufiq also had outstanding police gazettes issued by various law enforcement agencies, which included warrants of arrest."