Man fined S$1.14 million for involvement in providing illegal short stays at 31 properties

SINGAPORE: A 41-year-old man who was the "key player" in an operation providing unauthorised short-term accommodation at 31 private residential properties was fined S$1.14 million on Monday (Sep 15), said the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA).

Koh Guohui, Robin was one of six Singaporean men, aged between 33 and 81, who were found guilty for their involvement in the operation. He was sentenced on Monday, while the other five were sentenced between August 2024 and March 2025.

In total, Koh, as well as Lim En Xiang, Pandy, 33, Chew Lam Yong, 61, Low Ah Tee, 81, Chua Lian Beng, 71, and Chow Yan Kit, Ryan, 34, were fined S$1.27 million.

Between July 2019 and November 2021, Koh had engaged Lim, Chew, Low and Chua to join the operation providing illegal short-term stays in return for a monthly salary.

"Koh was the key player behind the operation and also the sole director of a company registered as SG Auto Car Pte Ltd, which he used to facilitate these illegal activities," said URA. The company was renamed to SG Bizloan Consultant in July 2021.

Lim, Chew, Low, Chua and Chow had also each served as the sole director of one of four companies - KCA, Edrich Group, Ed Werks Holdings and ANZ Management Services - at different times.

Koh instructed them to sign tenancy agreements in their capacity as company directors for the 31 private residential units, which he sourced.