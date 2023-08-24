Man jailed for attacking sex worker after finding payment 'not worth it'

SINGAPORE: A 28-year-old man was sentenced to six weeks' jail on Tuesday (Aug 22) for attacking a sex worker after being dissatisfied with her services.

Goh Jun Liang pleaded guilty to one count of voluntarily causing hurt.

The court heard that Goh was a Malaysian working as a packer in a pharmaceutical company. The victim's identity is protected by gag order.

On Apr 16 this year, Goh was browsing a website advertising sexual services when he found the victim's profile.

She advertised sexual activities for S$130 (US$96) per act, and Goh arranged to meet her at her residence later that night.

They met at the victim's home at 8pm and Goh handed her S$130. They had sexual intercourse before washing up.

After this, Goh requested for a second round and handed another S$130 to the victim.

However, he was unable to perform the act and the victim had to assist him. Goh felt unhappy as she was doing so, as he felt the victim "had used too much strength and caused him pain", the prosecutor said.

Goh was also upset that the victim had called him "troublesome" as he was taking too long.

After completing the second round and washing up, Goh felt that the money he had paid the victim was "not worth it, and decided to take the money back by force", the prosecutor said.

He noticed a metal water bottle that was on a table and picked it up when the woman turned her back to him.

He began hitting her on her back and neck, and asked for his money back.

The victim agreed to return the S$260, but Goh did not stop hitting her until she handed the cash over.

After Goh left, the victim called her friend and made a police report. She sustained swelling on her shoulder and felt pain on her head even hours after the attack, but refused further medical attention.

For voluntarily causing hurt, he could have been jailed for up to three years, fined, or both.