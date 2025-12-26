Man jailed 12 weeks after refusing to return S$9,000 mistakenly transferred by NTU

SINGAPORE: A man who refused to return more than S$9,000 (US$7,010) that was mistakenly transferred to him by Nanyang Technological University (NTU) was sentenced to 12 weeks' jail on Friday (Dec 26).

Mohamed Basheer Hanif Mohamed, 27, instead spent the money on a hotel staycation and daily expenses.

Basheer pleaded guilty to one charge of dishonest misappropriation.

According to court documents, an NTU finance officer said the university had mistakenly transferred S$9,087.04 to Basheer on Nov 10, 2023.

On the same day, Basheer noticed the sum in his POSB bank account, which previously had no money. He began withdrawing the money for his own use.

The finance officer and POSB attempted to contact Basheer numerous times but were unsuccessful. On Nov 21, 2023, the finance officer emailed Basheer about the erroneous transfer. Basheer replied that he was unaware of the money as he had stopped using the bank account.

He also refused to provide his latest mobile number and address at NTU's request, and told the finance officer to stop contacting him.

He did not make restitution of the sum.

Noting that Basheer was a first-time offender, the prosecution left sentencing to the court.

Appearing via video link without legal representation, Basheer said he had been remanded since October as he was unable to post bail.

He added that he lived in a rental flat with his wife, and that they were struggling financially. Basheer told the judge that he was remorseful and would not reoffend upon release.

The court then asked if an NTU representative was present, and a woman stepped forward. It later emerged that the woman was Basheer’s wife, and not a representative of the university.

For dishonest misappropriation, Basheer could have been jailed for up to two years, fined, or both.