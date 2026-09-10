Man jailed for trying to smuggle ivory tusk into Singapore in thermos flask

SINGAPORE:A 30-year-old Indonesian man was sentenced to eight weeks’ jail on Thursday (Sep 10) after he was caught attempting to smuggle an elephant ivory tusk into Singapore, said the National Parks Board (NParks).

Hafiludin, a crew member, was caught on Aug 9 with the 550g tusk concealed in a thermos flask.

The vessel he was working on entered Singapore on Aug 8, and he disembarked with his luggage at about 12.15pm the next day, court documents showed.

Singapore was his last port of call before he was due to return home to Indonesia, and he was required to enter Singapore through the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority's Keppel Entrance Crew office at 35 Keppel Road for his official sign-off.

During a routine X-ray security screening, officers flagged the thermos flask in his luggage. They checked his baggage and found a sharp, pointed object resembling an ivory tusk inside.

When questioned, Hafiludin repeatedly claimed that the object was a cigar-shaped apparatus made of plastic and used for smoking.

The matter was then referred to NParks for further investigation.