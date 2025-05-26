Jail for man who attacked taxi driver over collision in Hougang car park

SINGAPORE: Furious after a taxi collided into his personal mobility aid, a man charged at the driver with a knife at an open-air car park in Hougang.

Even after he was disarmed, an undeterred Soo Ah Seng walked to the back of a coffee shop and picked up a mop to use it to attack the taxi driver.

Soo, 67, was jailed for two months' on Monday (May 26), after pleading guilty to one count each of causing hurt and criminal intimidation. Two other charges, relating to Soo using profanities on the taxi driver and committing affray, were considered for his sentencing.

Soo appeared in court with a walking frame to help him get around.

His scuffle with the taxi driver was caught on video and uploaded onto social media.

COLLISION IN CAR PARK

On Aug 1, 2023, the victim, a 65-year-old man, dropped off a passenger at a sheltered point at Block 307, Hougang Avenue 5.

As he reversed into a parking lot to leave the car park, he collided with Soo, who was on his personal mobility aid (PMA) near the rear of the taxi. Soo fell off his PMA.

The victim immediately alighted to help and apologise to Soo, but Soo began hurling vulgarities.

When the victim offered compensation, Soo demanded S$2,000 (US1,560) but halved the sum when the victim said he was a mere taxi driver who could not afford the amount.

The victim suggested to help repair the PMA but Soo refused the offer and continued to scold him. An altercation ensued, during which Soo took a knife that had fallen out from his PMA to charge at the victim.