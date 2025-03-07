Man who tried to hide drugs in bushes outside State Courts before hearing jailed

SINGAPORE: A man due to attend a hearing at the State Courts decided to place a packet of drugs in the bushes outside the building before going in.

Sajan Oberoi, 35, intended to pick up the packet of methamphetamine and other items after his court mention.

He was nabbed by police officers at the State Courts who saw what he did.

Sajan, an Indian national and Singapore Permanent Resident, was sentenced to one year and 10 weeks' jail on Friday (Mar 7) for a range of offences, including possessing methamphetamine.

In total, he pleaded guilty to five charges, two of which were related to drugs. Another 15 charges, including drug offences, criminal intimidation, and using criminal force, were taken into consideration for his sentencing.

The court heard that on Oct 24, 2023, Sajan consumed methamphetamine at home before heading to the State Courts for a pre-trial conference over other charges.

He reached the compound in the afternoon and placed a packet containing no less than 1.17g of methamphetamine, a straw and three pieces of aluminium foil in the bushes, intending to pick these up after the hearing.

However, police officers saw him depositing the items and arrested him at about 1.45pm. The drugs were meant for his own consumption.

Apart from the drug offences, Sajan admitted to hitting a 35-year-old man on the side of his head with a beer bottle while at a bar in Boat Quay on Aug 17, 2024.

This man, who was intoxicated, had approached Sajan to ask to shake hands and make a deal that Sajan would stop looking at the man's female friend.

Sajan refused to shake his hand and threatened to smash the victim's head with a beer bottle if he did not go away.

The victim persisted in asking Sajan to shake his hand and Sajan followed through with his threat. The man suffered a 1.5cm laceration on his head as a result.

Later that month, Sajan stole bottles of Monkey Shoulder whisky and Maker's Mark bourbon from Cold Storage Supermarket at Raffles City, where he was caught by a loss prevention officer.

In 2023, Sajan also molested a 35-year-old woman working as a server at a bar, kissing her on the left temple when she leaned closer to hear what he was saying.

The prosecution sought 1 year and 10 to 12 weeks' jail for Sajan.

Sajan was previously convicted of other offences, including the use of violence, in September 2023. He was fined a total of S$18,500 (US$13,900) on these offences.