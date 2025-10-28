Man who raped 61-year-old woman at exercise corner gets jail and caning

SINGAPORE: While on the run for previous offences, a jobless man committed a litany of crimes including assaulting his girlfriend, driving without a licence and peeping at a minor in a public toilet.

The most serious offences, however, took place in May 2022 when he raped a 61-year-old woman who was using a machine at an exercise corner before threatening to kill her whole family if she reported him.

Imran Syafiq Mohamed Rashid, now 37, was sentenced on Tuesday (Oct 28) to 19-and-a-half years' jail, 12 strokes of the cane and various driving bans.

He had pleaded guilty to 10 charges which include rape, possessing drug utensils, driving without a licence, house-breaking to commit theft and criminal intimidation.

Another 31 charges were taken into consideration.

The prosecution said Imran committed a "staggering number" of offences over two years before the rape incident.

In May 2020, he absconded from Lloyd Leas Community Supervision Centre for about a month until he was arrested in June 2020.

He was released on police bail but went on to pocket numerous bank cards and an identity card and was found with drug utensils.

He absconded for over a year from September 2020, committing 33 offences in this time.

These include assaulting his girlfriend across four occasions including kicking her face and punching her.

He also peeped at a 14-year-old girl who was using a toilet and repeatedly drove or rode a motorcycle without a valid licence, carelessly driving and damaging a railing.

He also used an identity card and driving licence he had misappropriated to deceive BlueSG into renting him vehicles.

When he was arrested and charged for these acts in January 2022, his behaviour only escalated, said the prosecutors.

THE RAPE

At around 4am on May 13, 2022, Imran wandered around feeling frustrated because he was unable to obtain cash.

He climbed out of a second-floor staircase landing and went to the roof of a rubbish collection point. From there, he climbed to the service yard of a unit on the third floor of a building whose location was redacted from court papers.

He entered the unit through the open toilet window and stole a handbag containing over S$2,000 (US$1,544) worth of valuables.

He climbed back out of the window and went to an exercise corner at a redacted location, where he saw a 61-year-old woman. The woman was performing her routine exercises at the corner of the area where she lived.

Imran approached her and asked if he could share the elliptical machine she was using.

The victim agreed and stepped down from the machine, but once she did so, Imran grabbed her from behind and dragged her to the bushes in front of the machine.

Imran raped the woman between 5am and 6am on May 13, 2022, before threatening her by saying: "You don't report police. If you report police, I will kill your whole family!"

He walked away and the victim waited until he left before she went home.

She was very frightened and was in pain. She recounted the incident to her husband, who wanted to call the police. She tried to stop him as she was afraid that Imran would make good his threat to harm her family.

The victim's husband made a police report and stopped the victim from taking a shower as he knew there would be forensic evidence on her.

He had noticed soil and mud on her elbows and knees but did not observe any other injuries on her.

The victim was examined in hospital that same day and prescribed preventive medication for sexually transmitted infections.

Imran was arrested later that day and his urine tested positive for methamphetamine and benzodiazepines.

The prosecution sought a sentence of between 15 years and 11 months' jail and 19 years and one months' jail for Imran, along with a S$1,500 fine, 12 strokes of the cane and a driving ban.

They said Imran's recalcitrance and reprehensible conduct must be met with a stiff sentence from the court, or he would be "making a mockery of the law" and not be "sufficiently punished despite having detrimentally affected the lives of so many".