Man who slashed landlord to death had taken almost 100 pills, was possibly of unsound mind

SINGAPORE: A month after he was released from corrective training for breaking into a building to steal a carrot and two keys, an odd job labourer fatally slashed his landlord while intoxicated on almost 100 pills.

Affendi Yusoff, a 52-year-old Singaporean, appeared in court on Thursday (Oct 29) to face a charge of culpable homicide.

The court heard that he was possibly of unsound mind at the time, caused by his self-intoxication with dextromethorphan, a type of cough suppressant.

However, Justice Philip Jeyaretnam said he found it difficult to reconcile three psychiatrists' reports with differing opinions on the state of Affendi's mind.

He adjourned the case in order to arrange a hearing with the relevant psychiatrist present.

THE CASE

Before the case was adjourned, the prosecution read from a statement of agreed facts consented to by the defence.

Affendi was released from prison on Jun 11, 2024. He had been sentenced to five years' corrective training with six strokes of the cane for breaking into a building and stealing a carrot and two keys.

On his release, Affendi's sister arranged for him to rent a bedroom from the victim, 35-year-old Fiqri Choo Iskandar.

Affendi thus lived with Mr Fiqri at a flat in Block 803 Yishun Ring Road. Affendi's sister, who was his caregiver after his parents died, stayed over on occasion.

On Jul 20, 2024, Affendi's sister left Singapore to perform the Haj.

On the night of Jul 26, 2024 to the morning of Jul 27, 2024, Affendi consumed 90 pills containing dextromethorphan and three gabapentin capsules. He had purchased the pills from someone near MacPherson MRT Station.

Just before 7.30am, on Jul 27, 2024, Affendi took a "wefie" photo with the victim.

Sometime between 7.53am and 8.40am, Affendi repeatedly attacked the victim with three knives and a chopper.

The victim sustained 97 injuries including a 7.5cm-deep stab wound in his chest.

When the police arrived in response to a call at about 8.50am, Affendi was found seated next to the victim's body near the lift lobby. He was immediately arrested.

The police recovered bloodstained weapons from the crime scene.

An autopsy of the victim's body revealed that the cause of death was a stab wound to the chest and incised wounds to the head.

Although Affendi wanted to plead guilty to the offence of culpable homicide, Deputy Public Prosecutors Nicholas Wuan and Bryan Wong said both sides agreed that he was of unsound mind as he was incapable of knowing the nature of his actions at the time of the offence.

Therefore, the prosecution said they would lead evidence on the offence.

Affendi was represented pro bono by Mr Eugene Thuraisingam and Mr Johannes Hadi from Eugene Thuraisingam Asia.

The hearing was adjourned to a later date.

For culpable homicide, an offender could be jailed for life and caned, or jailed for up to 20 years and fined or caned.