Man threw scissors at victim in dispute over donated clothing at church, gets jail

SINGAPORE: An unemployed man threw a pair of scissors at another man at a church during a dispute over donated clothing, cutting the victim's cheek.

Tan Kay Leong, a 46-year-old Singaporean, was sentenced to 22 weeks' jail on Friday (Sep 19) for this and an unrelated theft charge.

The court heard that Tan had stolen about S$78 (US$61) worth of items - including instant coffee and tea - from a supermarket with an accomplice in November 2023. A police report was made following a stock check.

Another two charges were taken into consideration.

At about 10.20pm on Aug 6 last year, Tan had a dispute with a 58-year-old man over donated clothing at Yio Chu Kang Chapel.

Tan took a pair of scissors from a wooden basket and "used it as a weapon of offence against the victim", the prosecutor said.

He threw the weapon at the victim, cutting his left cheek. Two witnesses, including a caretaker of the chapel, intervened and the police were called in.

The victim did not seek medical attention, having only a plaster applied over his cheek to stop the bleeding.

The prosecutor sought 24 weeks' jail, saying Tan is a serial thief, with previous property-related convictions dating back to 1995. He was also sentenced to jail in 2022 for voluntarily causing hurt.

The prosecutor said Tan's repeated offending despite previous jail sentences shows "a blatant disregard for the law".

Abbots Chambers defence lawyer Ariffin Sha, fresh from being called to the Bar, sought 18 weeks' jail instead. He said in his mitigation plea that Tan has reflected on his actions and has learnt that he should not steal or allow others to steal.

"He has also learnt that he should keep cool and walk away even if he is provoked," said Mr Ariffin.

He said Tan has been homeless since 2017 and only got a rental flat in Ang Mo Kio last year. He hopes to maintain the roof over his head and be a productive member of society, said Mr Ariffin.

While Tan is currently wheelchair-bound due to spinal and nerve issues, he hopes to work as a cook as cooking is his passion and he intends to go for classes to upskill himself as soon as he recovers, said the lawyer.

Tan intends to make full restitution for the theft charge after he is released from jail, he added.

The injury caused in the scissors incident was minor and no medical attention or hospitalisation was required, said Mr Ariffin.

For voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon, he could have been jailed for up to seven years, fined, caned, or given any combination of these punishments.

For theft, he could have been jailed for up to seven years and fined.