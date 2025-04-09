Teleconsultation duration not the only thing that matters, says MOH about MaNaDr's minimum 1-minute rule

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Wednesday (Apr 9) reminded MaNaDr, which had its licence revoked last year, that the duration of a teleconsultation is not the only thing that matters.

The company said at a press conference last week that it has introduced new safeguards, such as requiring teleconsultations to last at least one minute before a medical certificate (MC) can be issued.

The health ministry said in response that it is not just the duration but the "quality and adequacy of the medical care" that matters in a consultation.

"MOH would like to reiterate that it is not necessarily the case that so long as a teleconsultation exceeds a minute, it would pass muster," it added.

As the ministry highlighted in a press release in October 2024, short consultations raise concerns about the safety and quality of clinical assessments and care.

The duration of the teleconsultation should be "commensurate with the patient profile and presenting medical conditions", the ministry added.

It reminded licensees providing teleconsultations that they are required to put in place quality assurance measures.

This includes implementing and regularly reviewing protocols and processes to ensure that doctors are conducting proper clinical assessments, as well as prescribing and issuing medical certificates on proper medical grounds.

MaNaDr Clinic was stripped of its licence in December 2024, with MOH saying then that there was "an entrenched culture of disregard for the applicable ethical and clinical standards" within the organisation.

This meant that MaNaDr could no longer provide outpatient services at its clinic at City Gate or on temporary premises such as patients' homes, as well as remotely via teleconsultations.