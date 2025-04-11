Marina Bay Cruise Centre Singapore to undergo S$40 million upgrade

SINGAPORE: Marina Bay Cruise Centre Singapore will undergo its most extensive upgrade since opening in 2012, with a S$40 million (US$30.2 million) renovation to expand capacity and improve the passenger experience.

Spearheaded by SATS-Creuers Cruise Services - the current terminal operator - the nine-month project will begin in the first quarter of this year, the company said in a press release on Friday (Apr 11). The works will be carried out in phases to minimise disruptions and the cruise centre will continue to operate on ship call days.

Upgrades include more lounge facilities, larger seating areas for embarkation and disembarkation, and check-in stations that can accommodate two larger cruise ships concurrently.

To improve transport accessibility, the vacant land in front of the cruise centre will also be converted into a ground transport area with more bus parking bays and more than double the number of ride-hailing lots.

SATS-Creuers is a 60-40 joint venture between Singapore's SATS and Creuers del Port de Barcelona, a subsidiary of Global Ports Holding.

To support the investment, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) has extended SATS-Creuers’ operator agreement for eight years, with an option to extend it for another two years. The revised agreement was formalised on Dec 18 last year and will potentially extend SATS-Creuers’ operations from May 2027 to March 2037.