Fire breaks out on 55th floor of Marina Bay Sands
Preliminary findings indicate that the fire likely originated from welding works conducted in the vicinity, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force.
SINGAPORE: A fire broke out at Marina Bay Sands (MBS) on Tuesday (Oct 28), involving a plastic mat on the hotel’s 55th floor, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).
In response to CNA queries, an MBS spokesperson said a staff member extinguished the fire before SCDF personnel arrived. The fire started at about 3.30pm at the MBS Hotel Tower 3.
A CNA reader shared images of the plume of smoke billowing from the building.
Mr Logan Ravishankar said he took the photos at about 3.40pm from his office on the 30th floor of South Beach Tower.
