Singapore

Fire breaks out on 55th floor of Marina Bay Sands
Preliminary findings indicate that the fire likely originated from welding works conducted in the vicinity, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force. 

Smoke billowing from Marina Bay Sands after a fire broke out on Oct 28, 2025. (Photo: Mr Logan Ravishankar)

28 Oct 2025 05:52PM (Updated: 28 Oct 2025 06:18PM)
SINGAPORE: A fire broke out at Marina Bay Sands (MBS) on Tuesday (Oct 28), involving a plastic mat on the hotel’s 55th floor, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

In response to CNA queries, an MBS spokesperson said a staff member extinguished the fire before SCDF personnel arrived. The fire started at about 3.30pm at the MBS Hotel Tower 3.

"The fire was in a location not accessible by guests and was put out by a team member quickly before the arrival of the SCDF. 
 
"Nobody was injured in the incident. We are working closely with the authorities to investigate this incident," the spokesperson added.
In its statement, the SCDF said: “Preliminary findings indicate that the fire had likely originated from welding works conducted in the vicinity.” 

A CNA reader shared images of the plume of smoke billowing from the building.

Mr Logan Ravishankar said he took the photos at about 3.40pm from his office on the 30th floor of South Beach Tower. 

Smoke billowing from Marina Bay Sands after a fire broke out on Oct 28, 2025. (Photo: Mr Logan Ravishankar)
