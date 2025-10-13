Contract for Marine Parade free shuttle bus service set to end

SINGAPORE: The contract for the Marine Parade free shuttle bus service will not be extended when it ends on Nov 20, the grassroots organisations that initiated the project said on Monday (Oct 13).

In a Facebook post, the organisations said they have decided not to do so after considering feedback and other factors in their most recent review. Resources would be redirected “in a more targeted manner”.

“We are mindful of how this may affect residents who are currently using the service,” they said.

“As such, we will soon be engaging affected residents and also share more about our next steps going forward.”

The free shuttle bus service started in July 2024 on a one-year pilot for residents of the then-Marine Parade Group Representation Constituency, as well as MacPherson and Mountbatten Single Member Constituencies.

Then-Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth Alvin Tan said the pilot cost about S$1 million (US$770,000) to operate, with S$200,000 coming from a seed grant from the South East Community Development Council, and the rest from donations.

In September and October 2024, CNA reporters took four of the seven routes offered to residents to check the popularity of the service every weekday over two weeks.

They found starkly different levels of ridership, with some routes having close to zero passengers at certain times but others having over 20 passengers.

A spokesperson for the Marine Parade grassroots organisations said then that the service has seen "steady usage across most routes", adding that the initiative will be refined based on ridership data and feedback.