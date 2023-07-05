MAS posts record net loss of S$30.8 billion amid rise in Singapore dollar, higher interest expenses

SINGAPORE: The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) recorded its largest net loss of S$30.8 billion (US$22.8 billion) in the financial year that ended Mar 31, widening significantly from a S$7.4 billion loss in the year before that.

This was largely because of the central bank’s aggressive monetary policy tightening to bring down inflation, which paved the way for a “broad appreciation” of the Singapore dollar against other currencies – such as the US dollar, euro and yen – that the official foreign reserves were held in.

As MAS’ financial results are reported in the Sing dollar, it saw “significant” negative currency translation effects of about S$21.4 billion, or 70 per cent of the annual net loss, MAS managing director Ravi Menon said on Wednesday (Jul 5).

MAS also incurred higher interest expenses of S$9 billion as part of mopping up excess liquidity in the banking system, he added at the release of the central bank’s annual report and sustainability report.

These two factors outweighed the “small” investment gain of S$0.6 billion that the MAS made on the country’s official foreign reserves. This weak investment performance, down from S$4 billion in the year before, comes amid a challenging market where both bonds and equities have performed poorly, it said.

Meanwhile, total expenditure ballooned to S$13.7 billion, from S$2.8 billion in the year before, due mainly to “unusually large” interest expenses on MAS bills and other borrowings for domestic money market operations.

Due to the loss, MAS will not contribute to the government’s consolidated fund, nor return profits to the government for the financial year.

“NOT A CAUSE FOR CONCERN”

Mr Menon said the large annual loss is “not a cause for concern”, adding that the negative currency translation effects do not affect the external purchasing power of the official foreign reserves.

They also do not affect MAS’ ability to conduct monetary policy or support financial stability.

“In fact, in 10 out of the last 15 financial years, MAS recorded negative currency translation effects. Not surprising given that the Singapore dollar has generally been strengthening against other currencies,” he told reporters at a press conference.

However, it “does not make sense” to try to hedge against negative currency translation effects.

If MAS wanted to do so, it would have to sell US dollars from the official foreign reserves to buy Sing dollars, said Mr Menon. This will negate other interventions by the MAS in the foreign exchange market and will cause the Sing dollar to appreciate much more, thereby harming the economy and depleting the official foreign reserves, he explained.

The loss also does not result in a draw on MAS’ past reserves, with the official foreign reserve position remaining “very healthy”.