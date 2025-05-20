Low risk of uncontrolled measles outbreak in Singapore because of vaccination: CDA

SINGAPORE: The risk of large uncontrolled outbreaks of measles in Singapore is low due to the country's high vaccination coverage among local residents, the Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) said on Tuesday (May 20).

Responding to CNA's queries, the CDA acknowledged a surge in measles cases globally and regionally but noted that Singapore’s numbers have remained low.

As of the week ending May 10, there have been 10 reported cases of measles in Singapore this year. Of these, three were acquired locally while seven were acquired overseas. No further transmission to the local population has been identified, the CDA said.

This is lower than the number of cases reported in the pre-COVID years from 2015 to 2019, where cases ranged from 16 to 48 during the same period.

Measles, one of the most contagious diseases in the world, has been thrust back into the spotlight after the United States reported more than 1,000 cases and three deaths.

Southeast Asia has also seen a resurgence of the disease. Malaysia had 156 confirmed cases in the first three months of 2024, according to an April report by the World Health Organization (WHO).

There have been more than 1,110 cases in Thailand, while Vietnam has reported 40,000 suspected cases and five deaths as of mid-March.

“Given Singapore’s position as a major travel hub and the surge in measles cases globally and regionally, we can continue to expect sporadic cases and small clusters as measles is highly transmissible among individuals who do not have immune protection,” the CDA said.

All notified cases of measles are investigated, with close contacts followed up to find out if they have any symptoms consistent with measles, the CDA added.

“They are also advised to receive their measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccination if they have not done so.”