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Mediacorp appoints Charles Ng and Eugene Ho to its board of directors
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Mediacorp appoints Charles Ng and Eugene Ho to its board of directors

Their complementary perspectives will help us pursue growth securely and responsibly, and sustain the trust that is essential to fulfilling our public service mission as Singapore’s national media network,” said Mediacorp chairman Niam Chiang Meng.

Mediacorp appoints Charles Ng and Eugene Ho to its board of directors

Mediacorp has appointed Mr Charles Ng (left) and Mr Eugene Ho to its board of directors, with effect from Nov 9, the company said in a media release. (Photos: Mediacorp)

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10 Nov 2026 11:06AM
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SINGAPORE: Mediacorp has appointed Mr Charles Ng and Mr Eugene Ho to its board of directors, with effect from Nov 9, the company said in a media release on Tuesday (Nov 10).

Mr Ng is the CEO of Ensign InfoSecurity, a cybersecurity services provider. He previously served as a corporate advisor at Temasek, where he supported the development of its cybersecurity portfolio.

He also headed Booz Allen Hamilton's cybersecurity practice in Asia-Pacific. Before this, he began his career in Singapore's public service across various ministries.

Mr Ng's appointment brings "extensive leadership experience in cybersecurity, technology and digital risk", said Mediacorp.

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Meanwhile, Mr Ho is the co-head of Allen & Gledhill LLP's cybersecurity & data protection practice and a partner in its technology & corporate intellectual property practice.

His practice spans digital services, artificial intelligence, content licensing, and complex commercial collaborations, Mediacorp said.

Welcoming the two new directors, Mediacorp chairman Niam Chiang Meng said their complementary perspectives will help the company pursue growth securely and responsibly, and sustain the trust essential to fulfilling its public service mission as Singapore’s national media network.

"Charles’s experience in cybersecurity and digital risk will strengthen our cybersecurity oversight and resilience of our operations," said Mr Niam.  

"Eugene’s legal expertise and exposure to different industries and business models will bring valuable perspectives to the board’s deliberations on technology strategy, commercial opportunities and emerging risks."

The appointments follow the departure of Mr Rajesh Sreenivasan and Ms Tammie Tham, who stepped down from Mediacorp's board at its annual general meeting on Sep 4.

Mr Niam thanked both for their dedication and contributions to the company.

"They have generously shared their time and expertise, bringing valuable perspectives to our discussions and decisions about Mediacorp's future," he said.

"We are deeply grateful for their contributions and commitment to the company and the communities we serve."

Besides the chairman, Mr Ng, and Mr Ho, the other members of Mediacorp’s board are:

  • Ms Tham Loke Kheng, CEO
  • Ms Eng Chin Chin, non-executive and independent director, Olam Agri Holdings
  • Ms Susan Ho, Asia chair, FGS Global
  • Mr Pang Kin Keong, trustee, Singapore Universities Trust and Community Silver Trust
  • Mr Sng Ren Yeong, CEO, Temus
  • Mr Suhaimi Salleh, founder and CEO, SSA Group.
Source: CNA/fh(gr)

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