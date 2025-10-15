S$380m allocated yearly by government over past 5 years to help Mediacorp reach local audiences: Josephine Teo

SINGAPORE: The government allocated about S$380 million (US$293 million) annually over the past five financial years to help Mediacorp to reach domestic audiences across four languages, said Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo in parliament on Wednesday (Oct 15).

Mediacorp, which is the parent company of CNA, reached more than 90 per cent of the local population through its owned and operated platforms as well as through social media, with more than 75 per cent of its audiences satisfied with its services, said the minister.

"This is lower than the annual funding of approximately S$750 million allocated to the national broadcasters of Finland and Denmark, which have similar population sizes to Singapore," added Mrs Teo.

She was responding to questions from Member of Parliament (MP) Foo Cexiang (PAP-Tanjong Pagar) who had asked about the amount of government funding provided for public service broadcasting in each of the past five years and which programmes received such funding.

Mr Foo also asked the Ministry of Digital Development and Information (MDDI) whether it had considered the need to "recalibrate" the amount of government funding provided in order to "boost the popularity" of locally created content.