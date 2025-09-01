Mediacorp sheds 93 jobs to adapt to evolving media landscape

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s national media network Mediacorp has said it is retrenching staff "to adapt to the rapidly evolving media landscape and to better align its operations amid the prevailing economic and commercial uncertainty”.

A total of 93 positions – or slightly over 3 per cent of the entire staff strength - are being made redundant, the company said on Monday (Sep 1).

In its press release, Mediacorp did not detail the departments affected by the staffing changes but the company said in response to queries that it was an organisation-wide retrenchment exercise.

“Affected staff will be given till end September to apply for alternative roles within the organisation. If no alternative placement is secured by the end of this period, their last day of employment will be Sep 30,” the company said in the press release.

Affected staff will receive a severance payment of one month per year of service, up to 25 months or S$250,000, depending on their years of service, current salary, and seniority.

They will also get a training grant to support skills upgrading and preparation for future career opportunities.

Mediacorp – which is the parent company of CNA – said it is also partnering the National Trades Union Congress’ (NTUC) Employment and Employability Institute (e2i) to provide job-matching services and career guidance.

All affected employees will continue to have access to Mediacorp’s wellbeing support programme for up to one year. They will also receive support from the Singapore Union of Broadcasting Employees (SUBE).

“This is a difficult decision and one not taken lightly,” said Mediacorp CEO Tham Loke Kheng. “We are deeply grateful to our colleagues for their contributions, and our priority at this point is to ensure that those affected are supported with care, humility, and dignity during this transition.”

The company said it has made efforts over the years to “adapt to change while prioritising job preservation”. These include process improvements, cost-saving initiatives, and “careful trade-offs to preserve roles and provide stability”.

“However, the scale and pace of transformation now require further action to strengthen long-term organisational sustainability. One of these adjustments is a reduction in the current workforce,” said Mediacorp.

RAPIDLY CHANGING MEDIA ENVIRONMENT

Mediacorp noted that in the past few years, the media environment has undergone rapid and fundamental transformation: Short-form, mobile-first, and social-driven formats are becoming dominant, while traditional long-form content and platforms face growing pressure to compete for audience attention and commercial revenue.

“Client expectations have also evolved. There is increasing demand for more agile, tailored, and platform-native campaigns that deliver measurable performance,” the company said. “Content-driven strategies and cross-platform delivery are now norms in the media ecosystem.”

It added: “These industry trends are set against the backdrop of an increasingly uncertain economic and commercial landscape. Global macroeconomic pressures - such as inflation, trade disruptions, and market volatility - have added further complexity.”

Mediacorp said that in response to the industry and economic shifts, it has for several years been taking “proactive steps to rationalise its content portfolio and reallocate resources toward formats and platforms with stronger growth opportunities”.

The company said it has also “reshaped parts of its organisation to focus more effectively on these new demands”. This includes “investing in new creative and operational capabilities and expanding access to emerging talent and skillsets essential for the future of content creation and delivery”.

Mediacorp said: “These changes support the company’s continued commitment to fulfilling its role as Singapore’s national media network and strengthening its ability to serve audiences with meaningful, high quality content.”



UNION STATEMENT

In a press statement, SUBE said it was informed in advance by Mediacorp of the layoffs and has "engaged the management closely to ensure that affected workers and members receive support and to explore re-deployment to suitable roles within the organisation where feasible".

SUBE said it will be working with unions in the NTUC Infocomm and Media Cluster, as well as the wider labour movement, to extend additional support to affected workers.

SUBE advisor Desmond Choo, who is also NTUC's deputy secretary-general, said: “We understand that the media industry is undergoing significant changes, driven by technological advancements and evolving audience content habits. SUBE is committed to standing alongside our members during this transition."

He added: "The support from NTUC’s affiliated unions and the upcoming job fair, organised in partnership between Mediacorp management and NTUC’s e2i, is a key initiative to connect affected workers with potential employers. We will provide access to employability guidance and career support, including coaching and pathways to new employment opportunities."

SUBE said affected workers who are Singaporeans can also receive more employment support through the SkillsFuture Jobseeker Support scheme by participating in e2i’s job search activities.

The scheme provides temporary financial support of up to S$6,000 over six months for involuntarily unemployed individuals.

SUBE said that through the scheme, which "serves to increase the chances of finding a job that makes better use of jobseekers’ skills and experiences", eligible individuals will receive corresponding payouts when they meet the minimum points required for each month.

Eligible union members can also tap the Union Training Assistance Programme to offset training course fees should they require skills upgrading, said SUBE, adding that it will assist members who may face financial hardship via various union assistance programmes.