Singapore to streamline community mental health services under new HealthierMind SG network

SINGAPORE: Singapore will bring its community mental health services under a new network called HealthierMind SG, in a move to simplify access to care, improve coordination among providers and provide more stable funding for organisations delivering mental health support.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung announced on Thursday (Oct 22) that existing community mental health teams will be brought together under a single framework covering funding and key performance indicators (KPIs), replacing current arrangements involving different schemes and requirements.

Speaking at the second Singapore Systemic Family Therapy Conference, Mr Ong, who is also Coordinating Minister for Social Policies, said the move is part of a broader effort to strengthen community-based mental health support, with greater emphasis on prevention and early intervention.

"We must intervene earlier to help people stay mentally well, recognise the problems early, and then support them," he said.

Currently, Singapore has several community mental health programmes catering to different groups and levels of need.

These include Community Outreach Teams (CREST), which support people with early mental health symptoms, and Community Intervention Teams (COMIT), which serve those with moderate conditions.

For young people, similar services are provided through CREST-Youth and Youth Integrated Teams (YIT). Public healthcare institutions, including the Institute of Mental Health (IMH), also offer community mental health services.

Mr Ong said that while these services provide different levels of support, the existing arrangements can appear fragmented, with community organisations having to navigate multiple schemes and fulfil different KPIs.

The organisations would need to "organise their resources in a sensible way to deliver effective services, while fulfilling all the criteria of the schemes", Mr Ong added.

Under HealtherMind SG, funding will become more stable, with a sufficient baseline to give community organisations the confidence to retain staff and build their mental health capabilities.

The funding framework will also recognise efforts to improve access to care and mental health outcomes.

"A unified framework will ensure that mental health support services are more integrated," Mr Ong said. "It will also help individuals navigate the system more easily and get the appropriate help they require."

One potential change involves how schools refer students who require additional mental health support.

Currently, schools refer such cases to public healthcare institutions such as IMH.

Under a more integrated arrangement, cases could be assessed according to their severity, allowing less severe cases to be referred to community organisations instead, where students could receive more accessible and appropriate support.

Mr Ong said this could also create opportunities for closer partnerships between schools and community organisations.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) will work with the Agency for Integrated Care (AIC) and community organisations to transition to the HealthierMind SG framework in the coming months.