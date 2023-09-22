Logo
Singapore

Merlion statue to undergo repair works for 11 weeks, will be covered in scaffolding
People take pictures in front of the Merlion statue in Singapore on Apr 24, 2023. (File photo: AFP/Roslan Rahman)

22 Sep 2023 12:23PM
SINGAPORE: Repair works will be carried out on the main Merlion statue at Merlion Park in the Marina Bay area from Sep 25 to Dec 13.

During this period, the statue will be covered in scaffolding and will not be available for photo-taking, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) said on Friday (Sep 22).

"Meanwhile, the public is welcome to take photos with the nearby Merlion cub statue at the Merlion Park," STB added.

"We seek the public's understanding as the works and barricades may cause some inconvenience during this period."

Maintenance works were carried out on the Merlion statue from Jul 27 to Jul 28 this year. These works or checks on the statue usually last a few days.

The Merlion statue, which bears the head of a lion and the body of a fish, was built by local craftsman Lim Nang Seng.

It was unveiled on Sep 15, 1972, by then Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew at the mouth of the Singapore River.

With the completion of the Esplanade Bridge in 1997, the statue could no longer be viewed clearly from the waterfront. It was therefore relocated in 2002 to Merlion Park, in front of the Fullerton Hotel and overlooking Marina Bay.

The statue turned 50 last year.

Source: CNA/kg(gs)

