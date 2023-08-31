3 MES Group companies fined, 4 former directors jailed for employment offences

SINGAPORE: Three companies under the MES Group and four of their former directors were convicted on Thursday (Aug 31) of multiple employment offences, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said.

Among the offences was the false declaration of inflated salaries so workers would meet the requirements for work permits and S Passes to be issued. The workers would then be asked to return part of their wages in cash.

MOM said this was the "largest and most extensive case" of false declaration contraventions investigated by the ministry.

Mini Environment Service was fined S$396,500 (US$293,000), Labourtel Management Corporation S$120,000 and MES Logistics S$59,000.

The companies operate in the logistics and real estate sectors, with Labourtel managing four migrant worker dormitories.

Following the convictions, Labourtel will hand over management of the dormitories to new operators.

"In view of the convictions, the Ministry of Manpower has assessed that Labourtel's eligibility as a licensed operator under the Foreign Employee Dormitories Act to operate dormitories has been materially and adversely affected," MOM said in a media release.

"MOM is in contact with the relevant parties to transition the dormitories to new operators, within reasonable time and with minimal disruption for the dormitory residents and their employers."

Three former directors of Mini Environment Service and MES Logistics were handed prison sentences for their offences.

Mohamed Jinna Mohamed Abdul Jaleel was sentenced to 42 weeks in prison and fined S$48,000. If he defaults on the fine, he will have to serve an additional 192 days in prison.

Parvis Ahmed Mohamed Ghouse was sentenced to 35 weeks in prison and fined S$42,500. If he defaults on the fine, he will have to serve an additional 170 days in prison.

Chew Chain Loon was sentenced to four months in prison. The fourth individual convicted, former Labourtel director Haja Nawaz, was sentenced to four months and two weeks in prison.

The three companies and four individuals were charged with the offences in March 2021.

They had been barred from employing migrant workers since the offences were uncovered, MOM said. The ministry mounted an operation to probe allegations of illegal conduct at the MES Group of companies in 2019.