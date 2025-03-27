MFA fires director-general who was jailed for lying over use of diplomatic bag service

SINGAPORE: A Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) director-general who was jailed for lying over the use of a diplomatic bag service was sacked on Thursday (Mar 27).

According to a notice published in the government gazette on Thursday afternoon, Gilbert Oh Hin Kwan was dismissed from the ministry's headquarters.

The 46-year-old pleaded guilty last April to giving false information to a public servant after lying to his superior that luxury watches and other items found in a package belonged to his father.

In the lower court, both the defence and the prosecution had sought only fines. But the district judge found a jail term more appropriate and sentenced him to one week's imprisonment.

Among the reasons cited, District Judge Sharmila Sripathy-Shanaz said the offence risked diminishing the credibility of MFA and the public service as a whole.

Oh then appealed against the sentence, but a High Court judge upheld the ruling on Feb 10. In response to CNA's queries then, the MFA said that Oh was still an officer but on no-pay leave.