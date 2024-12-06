New community-led fund providing financial help to migrant workers with critical illnesses launched
The fund aims to raise S$410,000 next year to support at least 20 migrant workers over two years.
SINGAPORE: A new fund aiming to provide "immediate financial relief" to migrant workers who are diagnosed with critical illnesses and cannot afford life-saving medical treatment was officially launched on Friday (Dec 6).
Called the Migrant Worker CritiCare Fund, the community-led initiative seeks to help workers pay for critical illness treatments that are not covered by their mandatory insurance.
The goal is to ensure that all low-wage migrant workers, "regardless of media attention or personal connections", can get "life-saving support", added the fund's secretariat in a press release.
Donations to the fund will be collected and administered through Singapore-based charity Ray of Hope, and will be overseen by a "community-led council comprising healthcare professionals, civil society leaders and employment agents".
Each worker’s case will be evaluated by the secretariat, which will conduct "verification and needs assessments to determine suitability" before providing a recommendation for the council’s final decision.
SHAPED BY EXPERIENCES
The fund was born from the experiences of co-founders Mr Vincent Ng and Ms Anthea Ong, who previously helped migrant workers launch crowdfunding campaigns to finance their treatment.
These individuals include Mr Fazley Elahi, a migrant worker diagnosed with colon and later liver cancer, and Ms Bhing Navato, a migrant domestic worker diagnosed with cervical cancer.
Ms Ong is a former nominated member of parliament and a social entrepreneur, while Mr Ng is the founding member of a local cooperative.
Plans are underway to involve representatives from government agencies and employers in the initiative to ensure that "diverse perspectives" are represented in its administration, said the secretariat.
Next year, the fund aims to raise S$410,000 (US$306,000) through a "whole-of-society effort" from public donations, foundations and corporate partnerships to support at least 20 migrant workers over two years.
Looking beyond providing immediate relief, the fund is also aiming to "catalyse long-term change" by collecting data to "advocate for more inclusive insurance coverage and systemic reforms", said the secretariat.