New community-led fund providing financial help to migrant workers with critical illnesses launched

SINGAPORE: A new fund aiming to provide "immediate financial relief" to migrant workers who are diagnosed with critical illnesses and cannot afford life-saving medical treatment was officially launched on Friday (Dec 6).

Called the Migrant Worker CritiCare Fund, the community-led initiative seeks to help workers pay for critical illness treatments that are not covered by their mandatory insurance.

The goal is to ensure that all low-wage migrant workers, "regardless of media attention or personal connections", can get "life-saving support", added the fund's secretariat in a press release.

Donations to the fund will be collected and administered through Singapore-based charity Ray of Hope, and will be overseen by a "community-led council comprising healthcare professionals, civil society leaders and employment agents".

Each worker’s case will be evaluated by the secretariat, which will conduct "verification and needs assessments to determine suitability" before providing a recommendation for the council’s final decision.