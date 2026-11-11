Former site manager jailed after 5 migrant workers paid him S$18,000 to keep their jobs

SINGAPORE: A former site manager was convicted of demanding payments from five migrant workers as a condition for their continued employment.

In a news release on Wednesday (Nov 11), the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said that Koh Kim Sia, who worked at 800 Super Waste Management, was sentenced to 49 days' jail.

Koh pleaded guilty to five charges under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act (EFMA) involving the five migrant workers, with 19 other charges taken into consideration for sentencing.

In his role, Koh was responsible for recruiting and managing conservancy workers, who provided estate cleaning and maintenance services for town councils. He also handled their work permit applications and renewals.

He admitted to receiving the payments, known as kickbacks, ranging from S$2,000 (US$1,560) to S$4,000 from the five migrant workers, for a total of S$18,000 between June and July 2021.

The ministry said: "Demanding or receiving employment kickbacks from migrant workers is a serious offence, and MOM will not hesitate to take enforcement action against individuals who exploit migrant workers for monetary gain."

CNA has reached out to 800 Super Waste Management for comment.

Under the law, demanding or receiving kickbacks carries a maximum fine of S$30,000 or a jail term of up to two years, or both, for each charge.

Migrant workers who suspect that they are being asked to give kickbacks can contact MOM at 6438 5122 or the Migrant Workers' Centre at 6536 2692 for help.

Members of the public who are aware of suspicious employment activities or who know of people or employers who contravene the law should also report the matter to MOM.

All information will be kept strictly confidential, the ministry added.