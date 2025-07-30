Tanjong Katong sinkhole: Appreciation coin given to migrant workers showing courage, making other contributions, says MOM

The coin, called the Friends of ACE (FACE) coin, is named after MOM's Assurance, Care and Engagement (ACE) Group, a division that aims to support migrant workers' well-being.

"We are encouraged to receive feedback calling for more forms of appreciation," said MOM.

"MOM remains committed to work with partners and stakeholders to enhance the well-being of our migrant worker community and will continue to strengthen support through various policies and initiatives," said the ministry, adding that a "whole-of-society" effort is needed to care for Singapore's migrant worker community.

MOM said that it works with non-governmental organisations and community partners throughout the year to recognise and celebrate migrant workers' contributions and to care for them.

Such efforts include dedicating the month of December to a series of "appreciation initiatives", culminating in the annual International Migrants Day (IMD) celebration, said the ministry.

"Through IMD, we hope to deepen public appreciation for our migrant workers and foster stronger connections between locals and the migrant community," said MOM.

"Our hope is to see heartfelt and spontaneous appreciation shown to our migrant workers and migrant domestic workers when they carry out their work with dedication and dignity, and even more so when they go above and beyond to contribute.

"Their everyday acts of care and bravery deserve to be acknowledged and celebrated as part of who we are as a community."

The seven migrant workers who received the coin had helped rescue the driver of the car which fell into the Tanjong Katong sinkhole on Saturday.