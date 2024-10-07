More migrant workers able to get timely treatment through telemedicine services: Healthcare providers

Most workers whom the non-profit caters to are in the construction, marine shipyard and process sectors, and they constantly face manual material handling, the use of power tools, and are exposed to the elements such as heat.

The centre’s doctors are trained to identify the severity of each patient’s symptoms over telehealth apps, and react accordingly, said its deputy lead Dr Khang Hock Siang.

“The nature of their jobs … usually results in muscular conditions, carpal tunnel, tendonitis, injuries, and even skin conditions from exposure to chemicals and irritants,” he told CNA’s Singapore Tonight programme.

Mild symptoms without any red flags can be handled over tele-consultations, where doctors will give advice remotely and medications can be sent to the workers’ dormitories.

For more serious conditions such as injuries, or if there is a need to do a physical check such as blood pressure, doctors will advise patients to a physical clinic.

CONCERNS OVER MCs

To allay concerns by employers that workers could take MCs too frequently, providers have adopted some measures.

They said those with a record of frequently using telehealth services will be told to visit physical clinics instead.

“Sometimes, it might be an underlying undiagnosed condition or even a mental health condition. We will refer them to our physical clinics where we can do the appropriate examinations,” said Dr Khang.

“What I would say is: if your workers present with concerns about their health, let them be seen by a healthcare worker. And if need be, discuss with the workers and healthcare providers on what can further be explored,” he added.

Providers said they are trying to reach out to more workers to use their telehealth apps. They are also widening their services to offer other forms of support, such as mental health and physiotherapy.