MOH to expand CHAS subsidies for dental procedures from Oct 1

DENTAL FEE BENCHMARKS

In line with the increase in government support, MOH will also introduce fee benchmarks for common dental procedures to provide a reference for patients and providers, to "enable better informed decisions and promote transparency in dental fees".

"The fee benchmarks complement the increase in government support to ensure more affordable and accessible dental care for Singaporeans," MOH said.

MOH also appointed a dental fee benchmarking advisory committee, which has developed a set of fee benchmarks for 18 CHAS dental procedures. The government has accepted the committee's recommendations in full, said MOH.

For each procedure, the committee reviewed past CHAS claims and took into account the "variation in complexity associated with each procedure, fee clustering, and reasonableness of the fee benchmark range".

It also consulted professional associations and dental clinics on the principles and approach for developing the benchmarks.

"The recommended fee benchmarks generally reflect the majority of current charging practices for typical cases performed in private dental clinics in the primary care setting," MOH said.

According to the benchmarks, a consultation could cost between S$21 and S$31 while scaling services could range between S$35 and S$60.

To ensure that the benchmarks remain relevant and up to date, it will be reviewed periodically, said MOH.

MOH also stressed that the fee benchmarks are not meant to be "strict fee caps", but are meant to serve as a reference for patients and dental clinics.

"Dental providers should refer to and quote the relevant fee benchmark when discussing treatment charges with patients.

"Patients should use these benchmarks as a reference point when considering their care options and making decisions about treatment," MOH said.

CHAS dental clinics are required to display the fee benchmarks prominently from October.

From Sep 1, 2026, CHAS dental clinics will also be required to submit clinical justifications for CHAS subsidy claims that exceed the fee benchmarks.