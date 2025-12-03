MOM to end Performing Artiste Work Permit scheme due to widespread abuse by syndicates
MOM will stop accepting applications to hire foreign workers under this scheme from Jun 1, 2026.
SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) will stop accepting new applications to hire foreign workers under the Performing Artiste Work Permit scheme from Jun 1, 2026, following widespread abuse by syndicates.
Recent enforcement operations conducted by MOM and the police had uncovered syndicates of non-operating public entertainment outlets hiring foreign performing artistes under the scheme.
These foreigners were subsequently released to work at other public entertainment outlets and locations.
"In view of the widespread abuse of the scheme, MOM, in consultation with relevant agencies, has assessed that the scheme is no longer serving its original purpose."
"MOM will thus cease the scheme," the ministry said in a press release on Monday (Dec 1).
Public entertainment outlets may retain their existing foreign performing artistes under the scheme until their passes expire or are cancelled, it said.
Introduced in 2008, the scheme was meant to allow licensed public entertainment outlets such as bars, hotels and nightclubs to hire foreign performing artistes of any nationality on a short-term basis of up to six months.
MOM had said it was closely monitoring the hiring of such artistes through regular compliance and enforcement checks.
On Oct 23 this year, the police, MOM and the Health Sciences Authority conducted a joint operation at two public entertainment outlets, the manpower ministry and police said in a joint news release in October.
A total of 58 people were arrested during the operation under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act.
Of these, 32 were foreigners hired as performing artistes under the Performing Artiste Work Permit scheme, but were found to have worked illegally without valid work passes at the two outlets, MOM said.
The remaining 22 foreigners and four Singapore Permanent Residents were arrested for employment-related offences.
MOM said at the time it had reviewed the scheme "in light of the persistent abuse", and would be announcing changes.
MOM said on Monday that the arrangement was decided after consultation with the Singapore Nightlife Business Association. This was to provide sufficient lead time for public entertainment outlets that currently hire foreign performing artistes under the scheme to make alternative arrangements.
Businesses could engage entertainment services from service providers instead of hiring performers directly or continue to hire eligible foreign performing artistes on a regular work pass, it added.
Businesses can also engage foreigners for short-term performances under the Work Pass Exempt framework for events supported by the government or any statutory board, or held at a public performance venue, except for bars, discotheques, lounges, nightclubs, pubs, hotels, private clubs or restaurant venues with a Category 1 Public Entertainment Licence.
"MOM and MTI (Ministry of Trade and Industry) will continue to partner the SNBA to review developments in the nightlife sector," the press release read.