MOM to end Performing Artiste Work Permit scheme due to widespread abuse by syndicates

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) will stop accepting new applications to hire foreign workers under the Performing Artiste Work Permit scheme from Jun 1, 2026, following widespread abuse by syndicates.

Recent enforcement operations conducted by MOM and the police had uncovered syndicates of non-operating public entertainment outlets hiring foreign performing artistes under the scheme.

These foreigners were subsequently released to work at other public entertainment outlets and locations.

"In view of the widespread abuse of the scheme, MOM, in consultation with relevant agencies, has assessed that the scheme is no longer serving its original purpose."

"MOM will thus cease the scheme," the ministry said in a press release on Monday (Dec 1).

Public entertainment outlets may retain their existing foreign performing artistes under the scheme until their passes expire or are cancelled, it said.

Introduced in 2008, the scheme was meant to allow licensed public entertainment outlets such as bars, hotels and nightclubs to hire foreign performing artistes of any nationality on a short-term basis of up to six months.

MOM had said it was closely monitoring the hiring of such artistes through regular compliance and enforcement checks.