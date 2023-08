SINGAPORE: The Singapore Police Force (SPF) appealed for information on Monday (Aug 21) on the whereabouts of a 14-year-old boy who has been missing for three days.

Alexander Bao Chen Hardarson was last seen in the vicinity of Block 94 Dawson Road on Aug 18.

Anyone with information can call the police hotline at 1800 255 0000 or submit the information online.

All information will be kept strictly confidential, SPF said.