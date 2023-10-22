Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

Kayaker missing off the coast of Sentosa; search operation ongoing
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

Kayaker missing off the coast of Sentosa; search operation ongoing

Kayaker missing off the coast of Sentosa; search operation ongoing

View from the Sentosa boardwalk. (Image: Google Street View)

New: You can now listen to articles.
Sorry, the audio is unavailable right now. Please try again later.

This audio is AI-generated.

22 Oct 2023 07:46PM (Updated: 22 Oct 2023 08:11PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: A search is underway for a missing kayaker off Sentosa.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said on Sunday (Oct 22) that it was alerted at about 10.25am that a person was reported missing off the coast of Sentosa island.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) also said it was notified at around that time that a kayaker has been reported missing off Sentosa.

MPA has activated its patrol craft for the search and is coordinating efforts for the Police Coast Guard and the SCDF, MPA said in response to CNA queries.

"Navigation broadcast has been issued to alert ships in the vicinity to report any sighting of a person in distress in the vicinity."

An SCDF Marine Rescue Vessel, as well as divers from the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART), was deployed for the search operation, added SCDF.

The search operation is ongoing.

Source: CNA/rj

Related Topics

kayak Sentosa missing person rescue

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.