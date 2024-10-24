MOE to roll out new device management applications to Chromebooks and iPads

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Education (MOE) will roll out new device management applications to students’ Chromebooks and iPads from November 2024 and January 2025 respectively.

Lightspeed Systems will be centrally deployed to Chromebook personal learning devices by the end of November 2024 with no additional steps required by parents or students, MOE said in a statement on Thursday (Oct 24).

For iPads, Jamf will be deployed in January 2025 because students will need to go through a guided onboarding process in school, said the education ministry.

Windows devices will continue to use Blocksi.

The update follows MOE’s decision in August to remove device management application Mobile Guardian from students' devices the day after a global cybersecurity breach

Mobile Guardian suffered a cyberattack on Aug 4 that affected 13,000 users from 26 secondary schools. In September, Minister for Education Chan Chun Sing confirmed that MOE took legal action against "relevant contractors" after the breach.