Doctor suspended from making claims on behalf of patients after being charged with cheating, sexual offences

SINGAPORE: A doctor charged with cheating national healthcare groups and sexual offences has been suspended from making Community Health Assist Scheme (CHAS), MediSave and MediShield Life claims on behalf of patients.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Wednesday (Sep 6) that it served Dr Lim Yong Chin with a notice of interim suspension of approval on Monday, which removed him from the list of approved medical practitioners under the MediSave and MediShield Life schemes.

During the suspension, he cannot make any claims under CHAS, MediSave or MediShield Life for his patients for any medical treatment and service.

In February, the founder and director of the Access Medical Clinics group was charged in court for a number of offences. These include 15 counts of cheating the National Healthcare Group Polyclinics and SingHealth Polyclinics into disbursing CHAS subsidies for fictitious claims, as well as sexual crimes against at least three teenagers.

MOH said on Wednesday that Dr Lim can continue to provide medical treatment "as long as his registration with and his practising certificate issued by the Singapore Medical Council remain valid".

His suspension will start from Sep 19 until criminal proceedings relating to his cheating offences have concluded, said MOH.

About four years ago, MOH suspended 10 clinics under the Access Medical group from the CHAS scheme for “severe non-compliance” issues with subsidies.

CHAS gives low- to middle-income Singaporeans and those from the pioneer generation subsidies at more than 1,000 participating general practitioner (GP) clinics and 700 dental clinics islandwide.

"MOH takes a serious view of fraudulent claims, and will not hesitate to take action where non-compliance is uncovered," it said.

"We remind healthcare professionals to uphold a high standard of professionalism and adhere to the Singapore Medical Council’s Ethical Code and Ethical Guidelines."