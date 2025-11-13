MOH takes 10 doctors to task for non-compliant MediShield Life claims

SINGAPORE: Ten doctors have been ordered by the Ministry of Health (MOH) to undergo mandatory training after they were found to have made non-compliant MediShield Life claims between January and October.



The doctors – who were not named – were found to have submitted claims that breached MOH’s guidelines, including inappropriate multi-coding, upcoding, and submitting cosmetic procedures as medical claims, said the ministry on Thursday (Nov 13).

The ministry said the doctors will undergo mandatory training on proper claiming practices and adherence to clinical guidelines.

"These doctors will also be closely monitored for future claims submissions, and may face more severe enforcement actions, including suspension or revocation of their MediSave and MediShield Life accreditation, if they are found to make further non-compliant claims," MOH said in a press release.

The doctors taken to task were from the following specialties: urology, orthopaedic surgery, obstetrics and gynaecology, general surgery, plastic surgery and ophthalmology.

THE NON-COMPLIANT CLAIMS

Several cases involved practitioners passing off cosmetic procedures as medically necessary, MOH said. Examples included the correction of upper droopy eyelids, droopy eyebrow and dermatochalasis for baggy eyes - procedures that are not covered by MediShield Life unless they are medically indicated.

MOH, in consultation with the College of Ophthalmologists, developed guidelines in 2018 to help doctors assess when such procedures are medically appropriate.



In one case, an ophthalmologist signed off on the assessment that there was visual blockage, which indicated the need for upper droopy eyelid surgery.

"However, when the panel reviewed the cases, it found that the certified measurements did not correspond with documentation from clinical photographs," said MOH.

"These patients subsequently underwent surgery with a plastic surgeon who submitted the MediShield Life claims. In other words, a claim for surgery that was not required to treat a medical condition was submitted."

The ministry has since issued a notification letter to the ophthalmologist involved on the need to conduct proper certifications in adherence to the guidelines and has notified the plastic surgeon, who is responsible for ensuring claim compliance, to attend mandatory training.