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MOM investigating two companies over unpaid salaries to migrant workers
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Singapore

MOM investigating two companies over unpaid salaries to migrant workers

Close to 240 workers in the process sector had gone without pay for up to two months, according to NTUC.

MOM investigating two companies over unpaid salaries to migrant workers

Affected workers queue to speak with Migrant Workers' Centrofficers at an engagement session at MWC Recreation Club @ Soon Lee on Oct 18, 2026. (Photo: NTUC's website)

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24 Oct 2026 06:34PM
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SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) is investigating Process Maintenance Solutions and Jurong Technical & Construction over unpaid salaries owed to migrant workers, it said on Saturday (Oct 24).

National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) deputy secretary-general Desmond Choo said on Friday that close to 240 migrant workers in the process sector have gone without pay for up to two months.

MOM said in a statement on Saturday that it was aware of salary arrears involving migrant workers employed by the two companies.

“MOM is working closely with the Migrant Workers' Centre (MWC) and the Tripartite Alliance for Dispute Management (TADM) to assist the affected workers with their salary claims and immediate needs, including accommodation and alternative employment arrangements,” it said.

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The ministry warned that it takes a serious view of non-payment of salaries and that invesgitations into the companies were ongoing.

“Appropriate enforcement action will be taken if breaches of employment laws are established,” it added.

In a social media post on Friday, Mr Choo said that MWC and MOM were providing assistance, including daily meals for close to 90 workers.

Representatives from the centre and MOM's Assurance, Care and Engagement Group also met 230 workers on Oct 19 and Oct 20 to better understand their needs, he added.

Other forms of support include job matching assistance to help workers find suitable employment, assistance with salary claims - including overtime pay - and financial assistance where needed.

Almost all the affected workers were sole breadwinners, with the missed salary payments taking a toll on their families back home as well, said Mr Choo

He urged anyone who knows a migrant worker facing salary issues to encourage them to contact MWC's 24-hour helpline at 6536 2692.

"No worker should face this alone," he added.

Source: CNA/rl(bg)

Related Topics

unpaid salaries Ministry of Manpower
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