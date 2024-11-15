Singapore's central bank lays out next steps to help Asia leave coal behind

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s central bank has laid out the next steps in its efforts to help Asia transition away from coal plants as an energy source.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on Thursday (Nov 14) released its latest interim report on transition credits to assist such coal-fired power stations shift towards more climate-friendly sources of energy.

This is helped by a new financial instrument called the Transition Credits Coalition - or TRACTION - which was launched at last year’s United Nations-led climate change conference, known as COP.

HOW DO THESE CREDITS WORK?

Asia is home to many new coal plants that have been running for fewer than 15 years on average.

Getting them to shut down earlier than planned will break contracts and require a lot of money from investors.

To further fund the switch to greener energy sources, coal plant owners will be able to sell what is known as “transition credits”.

Governments and companies can buy these credits to mitigate their own emissions.

“The early and managed phase out of thermal coal power plants in Asia is the mother of all just transitions. And given the significant amounts of capital needed for this, we see transition credits as critical financial innovation to enable it,” said Helge Muenkel, chief sustainability officer at DBS, which is the co-lead of one of TRACTION’S workstreams.

MAS has piloted two projects decommissioning coal plants in the Philippines.