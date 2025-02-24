Montfort Secondary School disciplines students for tripping, kicking schoolmate

SINGAPORE: Disciplinary action has been taken by Montfort Secondary School against its students after a boy was filmed being tripped and kicked by his schoolmates.

In the video, which was posted on Facebook on Saturday (Feb 22), a group of Montfort students can be seen approaching the boy from behind.

One student tripped and pushed him to the ground, while another kicked him twice. The victim then stood up and walked away, before a student came from behind and tripped him again.

The video was shared on Facebook more than 10,000 times. It was no longer available as of 11pm on Sunday.

In response to CNA’s queries, the school’s vice-principal, Mr Wilson Tay, said on Sunday that the school was aware of the incident and that it had “taken appropriate disciplinary actions on the students involved”.

He did not detail the disciplinary actions.

“We have also counselled the affected students and engaged their parents. The students have acknowledged that their behaviours were wrong and have expressed remorse,” he added.

"The school has zero tolerance for bullying and violence and will continue to seek to provide a safe learning environment for all students."

The police told CNA that a report had been lodged and they are looking into the matter.