More than 6,500 sq m of mall space unlocked for arts programmes since 2013

HAVEN FOR BUDDING CREATIVES

At Orchard Central, for instance, an arts centre tucked away on the 10th floor has become a haven for budding creatives.

There, The RICE Company Limited, a not-for-profit organisation, organises free classes for underprivileged children.

At the end of the year-long course, they get a chance to perform or exhibit their artwork.

“Because they are from underserved families, location accessibility is absolutely important,” said Ms Lynne Kok, director of operations at The RICE Company Limited.

“When it's near to the MRT, it actually helps. It's more (cost-effective) too, and just easier for kids to get here,” she added, stressing that it is an important factor for children in deciding whether they want to sign up for the classes.

In return for organising these community programmes, the company is not charged rent.

Instead, it only has to pay the mall operator service and maintenance fees.

With donations barely covering operating costs, Ms Kok said the company would not have been able to survive in such a prime location without the help.

LIFESTYLE AND ENTERTAINMENT DESTINATION

Similarly, the Singapore Ballet Academy has found a home at Kallang Leisure Park.

It recently took over from the social service agencies which used to operate here under the URA’s Community/Sports Facilities Scheme.

Jack Investment, the real estate agency that runs Kallang Leisure Park, said the timing of the handover could not have been better.

“The mall was in the midst of a transformation and we believe that the integration of an arts and cultural component would allow us to not just diversify our offerings, but actually curate a differentiated experience that would allow us to enhance our position as a unique lifestyle and entertainment destination, and at the same time allow us to engage a broader base audience,” said Ms Han Minli, the agency’s director.

However, not all malls are keen on carving out spaces for the arts.

Under the scheme, they can also rent the units to libraries or use them for sports programmes, which tend to bring in more visitors.