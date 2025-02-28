Mother, son jailed 2 weeks for lying to IRAS over '99-to-1' property purchase

SINGAPORE: A mother and her son were sentenced to jail on Friday (Feb 28) over an attempt to minimise property taxes for a condominium purchase via a "99-to-1" scheme.

Ng Chiew Yen, 56, and Keith Tan Kai Wen, 26, were each handed two weeks' jail in the first such prosecution of its kind.

Ng and Tan each pleaded guilty to two charges of providing false and misleading information to the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (IRAS). Three charges of a similar nature were considered for their sentencing.

The government previously said that such cases are on the rise. On May 7 last year, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said that IRAS will claw back about S$60 million (US$44 million) in the additional buyer’s stamp duty (ABSD) and surcharges.

IRAS previously told CNA that if it determines that tax avoidance has taken place, it will also impose a 50 per cent surcharge on the additional duty payable.

This was after the taxman uncovered 166 cases of private property purchases involving the “99-to-1” scheme as a means to avoid paying the ABSD.

The two-step “99-to-1” property purchase arrangements typically involve individuals without any prior property buying residential properties in their name initially.

Within a very short period, the individual would sell a small share of the property - such as 1 per cent - to another individual with a higher ABSD profile.

In doing so, the ABSD would be payable on 1 per cent rather than the full value of the property.