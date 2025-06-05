‘The scar will always be there’: 10 years on, Kinabalu earthquake victims remembered by loved ones

SINGAPORE: When English football club Tottenham Hotspur won the Europa League title in May after a 17-year trophy drought, die-hard fan Karishma Jhala could only think about how happy her sister would have been to witness it.

“When ... that final whistle blew, I cried,” said the 28-year-old. “I said … this one was for you.”

Her sister Sonia was among seven students from Singapore's Tanjong Katong Primary School who were killed a decade ago on the slopes of Malaysia's Mount Kinabalu during an earthquake. She was 12 years old.

The tragedy on June 5, 2015 also claimed the lives of two teachers and an adventure guide accompanying the group. Eighteen people in total perished on Malaysia’s highest peak that day.

In life, Sonia was bubbly, loving and always helping others unconditionally.

“She brought a lot of joy and light to our lives,” said her sister Ms Jhala, a drug and alcohol counsellor based in Brisbane, Australia.

In the days following the incident, the family held a funeral for Sonia “as she would have wanted”, said Ms Jhala, who was 18 at that time.

Apart from playing songs that she liked at the service, Sonia was dressed in a netball jersey - she was part of the school’s team - and visitors were asked to turn up in Tottenham jerseys or similar-coloured tops to send her off.

It reflected the family's strong support for the North London club, that had rubbed off on Sonia. She had a habit of watching football matches with her father late into the night, munching on a small bowl of snacks.

When Tottenham learned of the tragedy that had struck the family, they invited Ms Jhala, her younger brother and parents to watch a match at White Hart Lane, Tottenham’s stadium at the time.

Relatives and friends paid for the August 2015 trip, telling them not to worry about the expenses.

Ms Jhala has remained grateful for these kind gestures.

“That was the dream … to go to White Hart Lane and (also) to see them lift a trophy,” said Ms Jhala, reflecting on what Sonia would have loved to see for her club.

“We’ve managed to tick off both, right before the 10th anniversary.”

Yet it's not that Ms Jhala and her family have completely moved on from the sense of loss.

“Nobody is saying that it is going to be fine, and your heart is going to be whole again - it won’t, that part of it will never be repaired," she added.

“If you do the things to remember them, and you do the things that they would have loved … it goes from being an infected wound to being a healed wound, where the scar will always be there."