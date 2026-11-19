Almost 300 escalators across North-South, East-West, North East Lines to be refurbished from Dec 17
Another 237 escalators on the Circle Line will also be refurbished, with the start date yet to be announced.
SINGAPORE: A total of 290 escalators across the North-South and East-West Lines (NSEWL) and North East Line (NEL) will be progressively refurbished from Dec 17, with all works estimated to be finished by 2032.
The works aim to improve safety, reliability and commuter comfort, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and rail operators SMRT and SBS Transit said in a joint news release on Thursday (Nov 19).
In a Facebook post, LTA said the works were part of ongoing efforts to renew ageing rail assets, with the escalators involved being between 15 and 30 years old.
The refurbished escalators will have improved safety and operational features, including built-in voice announcement systems, LED indicators to show the direction of travel and better illumination.
They will also be able to operate at dual speeds - at regular speed during peak hours to facilitate commuter flow, and at a slower speed during off-peak hours to conserve energy and better serve older commuters.
Another 237 escalators on the Circle Line (CCL) will also be refurbished, with the start date yet to be announced.
The refurbishment programme builds on SMRT's earlier upgrading works for 231 escalators across the NSEWL, which were completed in 2022.
The latest phase will cover 83 escalators along the lines that were not due for upgrading under the earlier programme.
MRT stations where escalators will be refurbished
North-South Line
- Yew Tee
- Kranji
- Marsiling
- Woodlands
- Admiralty
- Sembawang
- Toa Payoh
- Novena
- Orchard
- Somerset
East-West Line
- Changi Airport
- Expo
- Tanah Merah
- Tanjong Pagar
- Outram Park
- Dover
North East Line
- Harbourfront
- Outram Park
- Chinatown
- Clarke Quay
- Dhoby Ghaut
- Little India
- Farrer Park
- Boon Keng
- Potong Pasir
- Woodleigh
- Serangoon
- Kovan
- Hougang
- Buangkok
- Sengkang
- Punggol
Each escalator will take about four to five months to refurbish, with key mechanical and electrical components such as motors, control equipment, steps, handrails and safety features to be replaced or upgraded.
"Where a station has multiple escalators scheduled for refurbishment, works will be carefully sequenced to minimise inconvenience to commuters and the overall duration of works," said LTA and the rail operators.
Within stations, at least one up-riding escalator will remain in service to take passengers from the platforms to the concourses and to the entrances. Lifts will also remain available throughout the refurbishment period.
The works will also include escalators adjacent to stations, such as at pedestrian overhead bridges.
As these bridges have only one escalator on each side, commuters will not have access to an upward-moving escalator on the affected side while refurbishment is underway.
They can instead use lifts, stairs or alternative routes via pedestrian crossings to reach the station.
Directional signs will be put up to guide commuters to available lifts, stairs and other alternative routes. Those needing assistance may also approach station staff.
LTA said in the media release that it will continue to work closely with the rail operators to progressively renew and upgrade ageing escalators across the rail network.