SINGAPORE: A total of 290 escalators across the North-South and East-West Lines (NSEWL) and North East Line (NEL) will be progressively refurbished from Dec 17, with all works estimated to be finished by 2032.

The works aim to improve safety, reliability and commuter comfort, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and rail operators SMRT and SBS Transit said in a joint news release on Thursday (Nov 19).

In a Facebook post, LTA said the works were part of ongoing efforts to renew ageing rail assets, with the escalators involved being between 15 and 30 years old.

The refurbished escalators will have improved safety and operational features, including built-in voice announcement systems, LED indicators to show the direction of travel and better illumination.

They will also be able to operate at dual speeds - at regular speed during peak hours to facilitate commuter flow, and at a slower speed during off-peak hours to conserve energy and better serve older commuters.

Another 237 escalators on the Circle Line (CCL) will also be refurbished, with the start date yet to be announced.

The refurbishment programme builds on SMRT's earlier upgrading works for 231 escalators across the NSEWL, which were completed in 2022.

The latest phase will cover 83 escalators along the lines that were not due for upgrading under the earlier programme.